Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $773,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

