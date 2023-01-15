Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 37,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $90.01 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

