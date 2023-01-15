Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $45.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85.

