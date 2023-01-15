Morling Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 128,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 92,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.