Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,998,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

