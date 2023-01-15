Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $46.67 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,872,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,671,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of HP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 7.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.