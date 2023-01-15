The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $193.92 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

