348,756 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 348,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of AmerisourceBergen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,445,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.4 %

ABC opened at $164.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $127.94 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

