Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $491,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Drystone LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 53,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after buying an additional 696,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 67,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $123.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

