The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,356,000 after buying an additional 857,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.8 %

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.03 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

