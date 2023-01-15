Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $56.78 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 463,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,778,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

