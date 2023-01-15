Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $53.95 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,954,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $388.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $621.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

