CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CF Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 175.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.