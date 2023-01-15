Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.71 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $290.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

