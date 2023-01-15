Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $17,629,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $109.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

