Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 94 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

