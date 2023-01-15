Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 125 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

ADP opened at $245.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.20.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

