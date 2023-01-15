Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stake Cut by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IBUY stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

