Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 189 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CCI opened at $150.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 168.28%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

