M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 113,507 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,629 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 113,507 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.84.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

