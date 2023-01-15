5,883 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 167,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 64,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CEMB opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $51.78.

