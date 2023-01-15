Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 566 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

NYSE PHM opened at $50.74 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

