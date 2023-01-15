Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,500 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

