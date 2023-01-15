Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.