Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $154.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.34.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.