Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 438,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $234,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,090,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

