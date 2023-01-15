J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE FDX opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

