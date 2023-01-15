Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after buying an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,463,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $98.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

