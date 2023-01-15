M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 546,141 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 546,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $14,126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $16,058,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $7,533,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

