Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,630 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,396 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 640,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 65,008 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17.

