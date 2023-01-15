Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.97.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

ALLY opened at $27.06 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.