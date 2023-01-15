700 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 313.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $215,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.51 and a 200 day moving average of $295.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

