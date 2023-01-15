Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,430 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Eversource Energy worth $80,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

