Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

