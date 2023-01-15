Assetmark Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.29) to £135 ($164.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £130 ($158.38) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

