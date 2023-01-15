U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,924 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after purchasing an additional 631,426 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 706,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,383,000 after purchasing an additional 562,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in 3M by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $180.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

