Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

