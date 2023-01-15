Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,147,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

PAA stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

