Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $970,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

