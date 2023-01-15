P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $759,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

