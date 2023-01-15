Atria Investments LLC Sells 55,606 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 55,606 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

