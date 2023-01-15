Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,272,000 after acquiring an additional 269,104 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 57.2% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 96,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 292,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.