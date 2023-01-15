Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,422,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $476,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Shares of V opened at $223.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

