Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $258.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $258.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

