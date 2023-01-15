Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 9,290 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

