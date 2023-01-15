Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,355,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

