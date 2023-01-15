Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 129 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX opened at $255.85 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.