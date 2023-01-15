Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

