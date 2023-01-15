Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $924,132,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

