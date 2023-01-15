Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,443,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $434,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 195,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

